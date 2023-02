LA CROSSE — Neil S. Hoppens, 90, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Hope Columbarium Chapel at Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from Noon until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.