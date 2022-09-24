LEWISTON - Neil "Unc" Wayne Yohnk, age 71, of Lewiston, MN, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home, following a long illness.

He was born on November 14, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Alfred and Alberta (Warner) Yohnk, and graduated from Cornell Senior High School in 1968.

Neil married Barbara Jean (Bresina) Bartlett, and they divorced. He later married Catherine Horbinski, and they also divorced.

Neil was employed with Allen Bradley/Rockwell Automation in Mequon, WI, until his retirement, and will be remembered for his enjoyment of woodworking and gardening.

Neil is survived by his daughter, Tamara "Tami" Yohnk and Matthew Grathen, Lewiston, MN; sister, Carol Carroll, Holcombe, WI; brother, Dale Yohnk, Elgin, IL; sister-in-law, Janet Mangette, Menomonie, WI; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Travis Neil Yohnk; his parents; brother, Robert "Bob" Yohnk; brothers-in-law: Duane Dressel and William "Bill" Carroll; sister-in-law, Corrine Yohnk; and a niece, Melanie "Mel" Ravenscroft.

A celebration of Neil's life will be held from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Mill Yard Park Pavilion in Cornell, WI.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Neil's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona, MN, is assisting the family with arrangements.