Nelson L. Drinkwine, 81, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Morrow Home in Sparta.
He was born March 15, 1937 in Ladysmith, Wis., to Floyd and Nellie (Dayton) Drinkwine. Nelson graduated from Tomah High School in 1955. Soon after high school, he served his country in the Army National Guard. Nelson, an avid tradesman with great skills in electrical, welding, and refrigeration work, eventually retired from Gartner Refrigeration out of Minneapolis, after having worked there as a construction foreman for over 20 years. He loved the sport of car racing and his passion for driving race cars was a family tradition, carried on by his sons, David and Daniel, through the legend known as the “Spirit of 76.” He was also an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Nelson was a talented craftsman and if there was one thing that he was always doing, it was utilizing his notable creativity to start projects, more so starting them than finishing them. Nelson liked to keep busy, he had a very generous soul, and he will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his children, Nina Boles of Tomah, David Drinkwine of Oregon, Daniel (Stephany) Drinkwine of Tomah, Lori (Steve) Miller Tomah, Dawn Drinkwine of Virginia, Aaron Drinkwine of Minnesota, and Nikkie Drinkwine of Tomah; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Kathy) Drinkwine of Washington and Floyd Drinkwine, Jr. of Illinois; as well as many other loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; as well as a sister, Barbara Bergum.
Per Nelson’s wishes he will be cremated and a celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.