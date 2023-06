GALESVILLE — Nelson “Nels” Forest Richason, 95, of Galesville, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Centerville, Wisconsin. A full obituary can be found at www.zwickeyfuneralhome.com.