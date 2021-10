VIROQUA—Nelva Melcher, 81, of Viroqua, went to her eternal home with the Lord on September 19, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Living Waters Bible Camp, Westby, WI on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.