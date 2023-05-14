EAGAN, Minn. — Neta Belle Niedfelt, 90, died peacefully on March 29, 2023, at home in Eagan, Minn. She was born Neta Belle Pearsall to Winifred A. and Robert W. Pearsall on April 15, 1932. She was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church, Port Byron, Ill. Neta grew up in Hillsdale, Ill. She graduated from Hillsdale High School as Valedictorian and then Moline Institute of Commerce, Moline, Ill. In 1950 she moved to Lincoln, Neb., to work at Sperry & Hutchison. She married Le Roy W. Niedfelt on May 21, 1952, in Port Byron, Ill. They have three lovely daughters, Terry (Bill) Doll, Oak Ridge, Tenn., Patti (Gary) Nystedt, Orondo, Wash., and Lori (Dennis) Niedfelt-Petrich, Rosemount, Minn. They also have 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband; brother, Francis (Jan) and sister-in-law, Irene Pearsall.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers: Lawrence, Elmer, John and Carl.

Neta and Le Roy raised their daughters in Lincoln, Neb., where she worked as a Madonna Homemaker for the Madonna Home. She was a member of the church bowling team for several years. They enjoyed many trips together over their 70 years of marriage, including to Germany, Hawaii, Alaska and throughout the United States. In 1979 they moved to Onalaska, Wis., where Neta took up golf and became an avid quilter. She also loved cooking, flowers, and bird watching. In 2021 they moved to Eagan, Minn., to be closer to family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on May 18, 2023, at First Lutheran Church, Onalaska, Wis. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Onalaska Cemetery. Neta’s funeral is coordinated by Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Hospice, 1015 Fourth Ave. N, Suite 206, Minneapolis, MN 55405, online at gracecaring.org, or First Lutheran Church, Onalaska, Wis.