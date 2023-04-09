Neta Belle Niedfelt, 90, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023, at her Eagan, Minn., apartment. A funeral service is planned for May and an announcement will follow. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Neta Belle Niedfelt, 90, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023, at her Eagan, Minn., apartment. A funeral service is planned for May and an announcement will follow. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.