Nevaeh Jolene Niemyjski, age 10, of Genoa, had her life tragically taken away along with her Nana, Jody Duwe, due to a car accident on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was born December 26, 2010, in La Crosse to Mike Niemyjski and Amanda Duwe. She was in the 4th grade at Stoddard Elementary School. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was the best big sister around. She had a love of people and enjoyed being around others. If you met her, you’d never forget her.

Survivors include her parents; her brother, Lincoln; her sister, Riley; grandparents, Bruce Duwe, Ed and Coreen Niemyjski; aunts and uncles: Ashley (Derek Crocker) Duwe, Shari (Dustin) Dahl, Chris (Olivia) Niemyjski; her cousins, Arriana, Wade, and Mila Niemyjski; many friends and relatives too numerous to mention.

Nevaeh was preceded in death by her infant brother, Tristan Duwe.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:26 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Stoddard. Visitation will be held Friday, April 30 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Stoddard. Additional visitation will be held Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Nevaeh will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.