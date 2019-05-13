Nicholas C. Meeusen, 34, of Tomah passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born March 5, 1985, to Craig and Jane (Ternes) Meeusen in Madison.
Nick is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he earned several medals throughout his lifetime. Nick enjoyed spending as much time outdoors as possible, especially hunting, fishing and camping. Nick had a very soft heart, especially when it came to the family pets. When he was growing up, Nick had a few different pets, including a hamster and a lizard. He always enjoyed spending time with both of the family cats as well (his favorite was Tiger). Nick joined the Army a few years after graduating high school in Tomah. He was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, for two years during which, he was deployed to Ramadi, Iraq. After being discharged from the service, he pursued higher education at Richland Center. During this time, he was called back into service from an Inactive Readiness Reserve status, for an additional deployment to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
Upon returning home, Nick studied environmental science at UW-Stevens Point and welding at Wisconsin Technical College. He also spent time working at Mathews Archery, Inc., in Sparta, where he was able to work with bows, which fed into his passion of bow hunting. Nick was a hard worker who applied himself wholeheartedly into his passions. He will live on in memories and be sorely missed.
He is survived by his parents, Craig and Jane Meeusen; brothers, Chris (Lindsay) Meeusen, Mike (fiancé, Jess Herrmann) Meeusen; nieces, Haileigh and Harper Meeusen; along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins; and his battle buddies.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Elsie Meeusen and Myron and Dorothy Ternes; and an aunt, Joan Meeusen.
Nick’s family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the VA Hospital in Madison, for the wonderful care they provided for him while he was under their care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Bible Evangelical Free Church in Tomah. Pastor Tim Erickson and Pastor Neil Nelson will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Wounded Warrior Project or the National Center for PTSD. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.