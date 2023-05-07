PHOENIX, Ariz. — Nicholas Charles Steinhoff passed away at the age of 35 on Friday, April 15, 2023, at his home in Phoenix, Ariz.

Born on December 14, 1987, Nick was observant, patient, responsible, and fun-loving, a humorous, loving son, a kind man, and good buddy. His friends could tell you a thousand stories about his wit and goofiness, and a million tales of the care he so obviously extended to those he loved. Even when Nick was in the midst of a health scare, he thought of others first.

Nick loved the Packers and the Brewers (not necessarily in that order). Hiking and running in the mountains of Phoenix was his new obsession. He loved to dabble in botany, horticulture, and chemistry. He was the perfect science geek, a techy guy, and a devoted cook of vegan recipes.

Nick attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School, where he graduated at the end of 8th grade before attending and graduating from Onalaska High School with honors in 2006. He was involved in track, several clubs, and Show Choir was a particular joy for him. He achieved Eagle Scout his Senior year. Nick graduated from UW-Madison in 2012 with a Bachelor’s degree in Materials Science and Engineering, Minor in Chemistry; following graduation, he worked for Hydrite Chemical in Milwaukee, Wis. In 2014, he took a job with ATS in Marietta, Ga., where he was a highly-regarded Metallurgist. He LOVED his job there and made many friends. In October of 2021, he moved to Phoenix to establish a lab for ATS in Phoenix; in his new hometown, Nick joined two running groups, embraced hiking and exploring his new area, he joined a Skeeball group there, and met the love of his life. He loved Phoenix and his many friends there, too.

He will be missed by his family and the many people whose lives he touched.

Nick is survived by his parents, Cathie Steinhoff (Lance Tagliapietra) of Winona, Minn., and Rick Steinhoff (Rona) of Holmen, Wis.; brother, Benjamin (Vicki Talmage, finance) of Pewaukee, Wis.; Analiese Mueller of Onalaska, Wis.; Molly Tarpey (his partner) of Phoenix; Abby, Ali and Becca Steinhoff and many more adopted brothers and sisters, Keith Mueller, Jennifer Mueller; niece, Emmy Lou Lorenz; grandfather, Charles Lathrop; many aunts and uncles and, of course, Thea and Mina, his beloved cats.

Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ardys Lathrop, Bernard and Christine Steinhoff, and his Uncle John Steinhoff.

Nick exemplified what it meant to live life so join family and friends in a celebration of the gift that he was on Saturday, May 13, 2023, for a Prayer service at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1025 11th Ave. N, Onalaska, at 11:00 a.m., and a public Celebration at Awaken Church, W4160 Co Rd. O, LaCrosse, WI 54601, at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to both.

Donations can be made to Humane Society of Cobb County, Marietta, Ga. Heidi’s Village Pig Sanctuary or Better Piggies Rescue in Phoenix, Ariz., or a local Humane Society.