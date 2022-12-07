ONALASKA — Nicholas L. Saathoff, 29, of Onalaska, Wis., died at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. A complete obituary and the opportunity to leave condolences for his family will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com.
