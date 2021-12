LA CROSSE — Nicholas C. Gutierrez, 39, of La Crosse passed away at his home on Monday, November 29, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 11, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Nick’s complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.