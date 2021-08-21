Nicholas Roger Harring

There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Roger Harring Stadium, Veterans Memorial Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St, La Crosse, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:30 AM., Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Family and friends are invited for a sharing session at 1:00 PM on Saturday, following Mass, in the Bluffs Room in the Student Union at 521 East Avenue North. The Mass on Saturday may be livestreamed at www.mmoclacrosse.org.