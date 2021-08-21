Nicholas Roger Harring, 88, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his home in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Roger Harring Stadium, Veterans Memorial Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St, La Crosse, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:30 AM., Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Family and friends are invited for a sharing session at 1:00 PM on Saturday, following Mass, in the Bluffs Room in the Student Union at 521 East Avenue North. The Mass on Saturday may be livestreamed at www.mmoclacrosse.org.
We will be following the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse requirements and masks will be required to be worn at the visitation and at the funeral service.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.