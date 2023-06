GALESVILLE — Nick M. Pientok, 81, of Galesville died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Department of Veteran Affairs, Tomah VAMC, Tomah, Wisconsin. A memorial Mass will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galesville. Burial will follow in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. A full obituary may be found at www.zwickeyfuneralhome.com.