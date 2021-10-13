Nicolas (Nic) Mark Petersen

Nicolas (Nic) Mark Petersen passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, in La Crosse, WI. He was born on June 24, 2000, in Beloit Wisconsin, the son of Michelle Shores and Mark Petersen. Nic was a senior at UW-La Crosse where he studied music. He was a member of the UWL Jazz Orchestra, UWL Wind Ensemble, UWL Screaming Eagles Marching Band, and the Hoefer Symphonic Scholarship Brass Quintet. He was a talented tuba and trombone player and was trying to master the trumpet and piano. His true loves were jazz and low brass music, and he was passionate about sharing those loves with his community.

Nic’s other loves in life were his friends and family. He got great joy from spending his short time with them, and he loved taking a break with a nap on the couch in the Sill’s living room.

He was the recipient of the La Crosse Tribune 2018 Extra Effort Award, a WSMA Exemplary soloist award, and several scholarships, including the Mitchell Kruck, the Hoefer Symphonic Brass Quintet, the Paul Stry Foundation, the Gordon Jazz, the Lindy Shannon, and the Thomas Annett Scholarships.

He is survived by his mother, Michelle Shores of Minnesota; brother, Kody Petersen of Iowa City, IA; sister, Mayklin Petersen of Aberdeen, SD; grandparents, Pamela and David Stevens of Trempealeau WI; Aunt, Sue Haug; and his second family, Dan, Brenda, Meg, Alex and Luke Sill of Ettrick, WI. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Petersen.

A funeral service will be held at Living Hope Lutheran Church, 15630 E. 4th Street, Ettrick, WI on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation times with family and friends will be at 10:00 a.m., before the service and Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the church from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. For the sake of each other and our community, masks are required in our building.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to The Mental Health Coalition of the Greater La Crosse Area or the UW-La Crosse Music Department for student scholarships