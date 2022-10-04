Nicole Angelia (Lathrop) Fortney

GAYS MILLS—Nicole Angelia (Lathrop) Fortney, age 49, of Gays Mills, passed unexpectedly in her home, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by numerous loved ones. Nicole was born on December 29, 1972, in Viroqua to her loving parents, Mark and Peggy Lathrop, and was raised in Yankeetown (Soldiers Grove). Nicole graduated from North Crawford High School in 1991. After high school, she began a career in customer service at many businesses. One of the most memorable jobs she had was working at Michael’s Pub in Gays Mills, where she met the love of her life, Aaron Fortney. They were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Kayla Justine Fortney, who was born on April 29, 1993, and a loving baby boy, Hunter Markas Aaron Fortney, born on November 15, 1996. On July 19, 1997, they were joined together in marriage at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove. Once they tied the knot, they continued their amazing journey of raising their kids and starting their beautiful life of a true family of four.

Shortly after marriage, she began her career in the banking industry. She pursued and obtained her highest level of education from the University of Wisconsin Madison Graduate School of Banking in 2013. It was within this career where she gained her extended love and dedication for her job and, most importantly, her customers who she cared for like family for almost 24 years.

As dedicated as Nicole was to her job and caring for her customers, her passions and hobbies outside of work included spending time traveling with family, camping and entertaining, raising and cuddling her labs, attending any sporting event that involved Badger red or Packer green & gold, hunting, supporting her husband and son on their tournament fishing endeavors, shopping and getting her nails done with her daughter, preparing family meals or just sharing a beverage and laughs around the campfire with her friends and family while listening to classic rock and country music. Nicole was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend who would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat.

Nicole is survived by the love of her life, Aaron Fortney; loving daughter, Kayla (Jareth Hagen) Fortney; loving son, Hunter (Brianna Williamson) Fortney; two granddaughters: Brylee and Abrina Hagen, and newborn baby to Hunter and Brianna arriving February 2023; dearest mother, Peggy Lathrop; caring brother, Ben (Jaime) Lathrop, and two nephews: Quentin and Cooper; ever-loving mother and father in-law, Ronnie (Lorraine) Fortney; sister-in-law, Wendy (Scott) Wright and four nephews: Drew (Anastasia) King, Luke (Grace Trulson) Wright, Lydon (Allison Olson) Wright, and Cayden Wright; and brother-in-law, Justin (Rita) Fortney; along with many other loving and caring family members including cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Nicole is preceded in death by her father, Mark D. Lathrop; grandparents, Raymond and Mary Garvey; Buck and Clarice Lathrop; and Uncle Mick G. Lathrop.

As many lives that Nicole has touched with her time here on earth, we know that many parts of her will remain here with friends and family. As many of us are here today to say goodbye, we all know it is not goodbye Nik, it’s see you later. Many of you that truly know Nik know she would say, “it is what it is,” and wouldn’t want you to mourn, but to crack a beer and get the campfire started. Let’s celebrate her the way she would want it done.

A Memorial Service for Nicole will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. before the service. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the new Gays Mills Community Building. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.