Nicole Christine Catlin, born May 22, 1979, to Carol Lynn and Michael James Catlin (now deceased) left this world into eternal life on Oct. 14, 2022, at 12:55 a.m. She was a beloved mother by her three children: Ana, Michael and Miley. She was a dear sister to Jessica and Jennifer as well as an adored niece, cousin and granddaughter. Nicole grew up and lived throughout the areas between Milwaukee, Madison and La Crosse, WI. She loved music, singing, gardening and dancing. She was a true beauty with a rarity of heart and spirit. Nicole was feisty and full of life, never taking "no" for an answer. She was strong and stubborn but incredibly intelligent with a fighting spirit to brave any storm or hardship. Her family will miss her more than she will ever know. A memorial gathering for Nicole will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison. Flowers are welcome or you can make a donation in Nicole's name to any rehab facility or clinic dealing with heroin addiction. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com