CHIPPEWA FALLS—Nila J. Newton, 80, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Comforts of Home in Chippewa Falls.

Nila was born December 22, 1942 in Chippewa Falls to Joseph and Eleanore (Kowalewski) Vajgrt.

She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Nila is survived by two sons: Lee (Kit) of Altoona and Jeff (Lynn) of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren: Michael, Shatriya, Skylor, Madeline, Marilyn, and Luke Newton; two great-grandchildren: Gavin and JJ Newton; three sisters: Sherrie (Mike) Holub of Neillsville, Jody (Pat) Smith of Chippewa Falls, and Vicky Whiteside of Chippewa Falls; and other family and friends.

Nila was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sally Mae; and good friend, Terry Wenzel.

Per Nila’s request, private services were held. Interment was in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Comforts of Home and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their outstanding support and compassion.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.