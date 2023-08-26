Norbert Anthony Sedlacek, 93 years young, was born on Oct. 5, 1929, and passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

He was surrounded by his loving family, who devotedly cared for and supported him through his end of life.

Norbert was born in Cadott, Wisconsin, where he grew up. He met his late wife, Loraine Katzbahn, at the Pines Ballroom in Bloomer; they were married on Aug. 26, 1952, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. They resided together in Jim Falls for over 66 years.

Catholic faith, family and friends were his top priorities through out his life. He was loving and kind to all he met, and he was willing to help and give when he could. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, dancing polka’s and waltz’s and playing cards.

He was a long standing member and also a past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Jean Brunet Council 4948 and enjoyed church festivals.

Norbert is survived by his six children: Ellen Janecke, Paula Sedlacek, Michael (Jeanne) Sedlacek, Karen (Jeffrey) Harings, Rita (Rick) Erickson and Luann Williams; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lorraine Katzbahn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Norbert was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine (Katzbahn); his parents, Joseph and Lottie (Goodman) Sedlacek; brothers: Robert, Peter, Joseph Jr. and Jerome; sisters: Charlotte Manhoff and Irene Marks; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Drywood, Wisconsin, with Father Eric Linzmaier as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Drywood, following the funeral Mass.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott.

The family request donations be made to McDonell Central High School or a charity of donor’s choice in honor of his name.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.