CHIPPEWA FALLS—Norbert D. Dienger, 85, of Chippewa Falls, Village of Lake Hallie, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence.

Norbert was born November 22, 1936, in the Township of Tell, Buffalo County, WI, the son of Norman and Esther (Fluekiger) Dienger.

On April 11, 1959, Norbert married Carol Hendrickson at St. Joseph’s Church in Menomonie.

Norbert was a Master Electrician, retired Deputy Chief for the Chippewa Fire District, past member of the Village of Lake Hallie Board, and served on the Fire Commission for the Chippewa Fire District. He was Wood Badge Trained and was a Scoutmaster for Troop #12 of Chippewa Falls and was a member of Eau Claire Moose #1408. He served on the Prairie View Cemetery Board of Directors.

Norb enjoyed 25 years working for Osseo Automotive in his retirement, shuttling vehicles and providing excellent customer service.

Norbert enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, catering chicken, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Norbert is survived by two sons: Daniel (Jane) Dienger and Randolph (Rebecca) Dienger both of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Debra (Gary) Loew of Tracy, IA; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Norbert was preceded in death by his wife, Carol on December 4, 2003; his parents; and one grandson, Mitchell Loew.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie.

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the funeral home.

