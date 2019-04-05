VIROQUA/RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Norbert Dolezal, 67, of Viroqua, formerly of Richland Center died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Sept. 1, 1951, in Valparaiso, Ind., the son of Norbert and Frances (Klabish) Dolezal. Norb graduated from Kickapoo High School in 1971 and he received a degree from Southwest Tech in automotive mechanics. He worked as a machinist at SCOT Industries in Muscoda. Norb was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father McKevitt Council 3492, serving as Grand Knight and was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Richland Center Assembly 3393.
Norb is survived by his sister, Cynthia (Gary) Hicks of Mechanicsville, Md.; Joan Dolezal of Richland Center; Michele (Damon) Anderson of Richland Center; Austin and Ethan Anderson of Richland Center.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Richland Center, with burial to follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolence can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.