LA FARGE—Noreen L. Nofsinger, 90, of La Farge, WI, died on March 8, 2022, while in Hospice care. She was born April 7, 1931, in Clear Lake, IA, to Orton and Fern Olson (Howard). Noreen married Bert V. Nofsinger in Valley, WI on June 30, 1954, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 1991.

Noreen is survived by a daughter, Coreen, and son-in-law Ken Hofschulte of Valley (La Farge); two grandchildren: Justin (Jennifer) Dorschied of Richfield, MN; Nicole (Jeff) Osgood of Holmen, WI; and three great-grandchildren: Adeline, Tenley and Alice. She is further survived by a brother, Marlyn Olson of Hillsboro, WI; sister-in-law Shirley Nofsinger of Menomonie, WI; and dear friends Lyle and Sharon Dorschied. In addition to her husband Bert, she was preceded in death by a brother, Orion.

Per Noreen’s request there will be no funeral. There will be a private service/burial at Forest Burr Cemetery. A Celebration of Life with a light lunch will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. for friends and family at the Kickapoo Haven, 106 W. Main St. in La Farge. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.