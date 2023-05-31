The Rockwell family would like to invite you to a celebration of life for Norm Rockwell from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10. We will have an informal gathering at the Dunn County Historical Society where we will be sharing some of his cartoon work, family photos and other remembrances of him. Feel free to stop in anytime during the celebration to talk with Norm's family, have a bite of food and help remember Norm.