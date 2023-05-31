The Rockwell family would like to invite you to a celebration of life for Norm Rockwell from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10. We will have an informal gathering at the Dunn County Historical Society where we will be sharing some of his cartoon work, family photos and other remembrances of him. Feel free to stop in anytime during the celebration to talk with Norm's family, have a bite of food and help remember Norm.
When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Where: Dunn County Historical Society, Fulton and Edna Holtby Hall (Located in Wakanda Park, near the Lion's Club Game Farm). There is a dedicated parking lot for the hall, as well as street parking.
Who: Open to everyone. Much of Norm's work was focused on the Menomonie area, and we would like anyone from the community who knew Norm or enjoyed his work to feel welcome to stop by.