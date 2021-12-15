Norma Burton

HOLMEN—Norma Burton, 99, of Holmen, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Fond du Lac, Lutheran Home.

Norma was born August 13, 1922 in Colfax, Wisconsin to John and Macie (Owen) Johnson. She married Floyd Burton on December 8, 1942 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. While she was primarily a wonderful mother and homemaker, Norma did work in defense plants during World War II in both Eau Claire and Dixon IL. Later in her life, she also worked at Ernie’s Bakery in Holmen and at Gale Manufacturing in Galesville.

Norma was a past president of the Holmen Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered many years at the Holmen Nutrition Site and sewed quilts with her friends from Holmen Lutheran Church. In addition to sewing, Norma enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, baking, braiding wool rugs, and using her loom to weave rag rugs.

Norma is survived by her children: Dennis (Debby) of Fayettevillle, AK, Gary ( special friend, Karleen) of Winona, MI, Glen of Baraboo, WI, and Dianne (Jim) Bentley of Fond du Lac. She is further survived by a sister, Yvonne Davis of Sun City, AZ; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and former daughters-in-law: Carla Burton of Winona, MN and Lanette Burton of Appleton.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Floyd; a brother, Jack Johnson; two sisters: Francis Nelson and Audrey Burton; a grandson, Dan Burton; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Burton.

Norma and Floyd enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, creating wooden yard ornaments, playing and beating everyone at various card games, and helping their neighbors in many and varied ways. Norma was also a great source of wisdom when it came to crafting and home remedies. Norma was a person who never said an unkind word and was liked by all who knew her. She had a well-lived life.

No services are planned at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Green Mound Cemetery, Holmen, WI. Kukri Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family.