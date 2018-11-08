LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Norma E. Engen, 85, of La Crescent passed away Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the La Crescent Health Care Center.
She was born in Decorah, Iowa, on May 4, 1933, to Floyd and Elsie (Kimber) Kipp. She married Merlin Engen and he preceded her in death.
Norma worked for the Company Store in La Crosse, for 37 years, before retiring in 1998. In her free time, she enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets.
Norma is survived by a sister, Frances McCort of Glendale, Ariz.; a brother-in-law, Keith Crooks of Dubuque, Iowa; several nieces and nephews; and a long-time friend, Pat Hanson of La Crosse. In addition to her husband, Norma was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Crooks.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 So. Oak St., La Crescent. Pastor Andy LeFebre will officiate. Visitation will begin at noon. Burial will take place in Burr Oak Cemetery, Burr Oak, Iowa. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.