TOMAH—Norma Helen Bernhardt, 98, of Tomah, died peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Onalaska Care Center.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com