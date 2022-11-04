LA CROSSE — Norma J. Panning Luetke Roubik, 78, of La Crosse joined her Savior in heaven when she passed away at Brookdale Memory Care Facility on Oct. 30, 2022. Her daughters shared the final hours with Norma singing hymns to her. Norma was a member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bangor at the time of her death. Faith and family were very important to Norma throughout her lifetime.

There will be a funeral service held for Norma at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., in Onalaska. Pastor Brock Groth will conduct the service. Visitation will precede the service from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. A committal service will follow at the Onalaska cemetery at 1200 Main St. immediately following the funeral. A lunch will be served in the church fellowship hall following the committal service. In light of Norma’s love for Christian education, the family requests that memorials be given to the St. Paul’s Onalaska Lutheran Church and School Grateful and Growing building project, St. Paul’s Bangor Lutheran School or a charity of your choice.