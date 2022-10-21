VIROQUA — Norma J. Thiele, age 76, of Viroqua passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2022, at Bethel Oaks Memory Care in Viroqua, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Norma was born June 19,1946, in Liberty Pole, Wisconsin, to Adeliane (Wedwick) and Lawrence Parr. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1964 and then attended UW-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin. While at Stout, she met and married Harold Thiele. A son, Thomas, was born of their union. They later divorced. Norma worked for Macy’s Department Store for 31 years, receiving numerous awards and recognition for her outstanding customer service.

Norma is survived by her son, Thomas Thiele (Tara); three grandchildren: Makayla, Nevaeh, and Aiden Thiele, who loved their “grammy.” She is also survived by siblings: Larry Parr, JoAnn (Johnnie) Stout, Judy (Jim) Krause, Erma (Larry) Hafner, and Pamela (Douglas) Gudgeon; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Viroqua United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center St. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Norma may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Norma’s family would like to thank the staff members of Bethel Oaks, St. Croix Hospice and Vosseteig Funeral Home for the compassionate care they provided. Also, a special thank you to Pastor Erika Martinez-Flores for her prayers.