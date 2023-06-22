CHIPPEWA FALLS — Norma Jean Licht, age 88, died Sunday, June 18, 2023.

She was born Aug. 5, 1934, to Agnes (Stoffel) and Arthur Miller in the town of Tilden. She attended St. Peter’s school and graduated from McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls. After high school, she worked in the office of the Chippewa Shoe Company.

Norma married Nicholas Licht on May 21, 1966. They moved to Onalaska and were blessed with two children. In 1972, they moved to Barron. Norma enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for many years and then had several part time jobs, including at the Barron Bakery.

She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish, where she volunteered many hours and made baptismal gowns for 39 years. Norma enjoyed simple things in life — helping her children grow up, sewing, canning and spending time with friends and family. She and Nick enjoyed camping, traveling and learning about people from around the world. Together they did road trips across Colorado and Alaska. They visited their grandsons in France, Norway, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mauritius and went on safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya.

Norma was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by son, Jeff (Margarita) Licht of Paris, France; daughter, Kathy (Peter Braddock) Licht of Indianapolis, Indiana; and grandsons, Nicholas, Henry and Oliver.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick; her parents, Agnes and Arthur; and brother Linus.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Barron with Father Chandra Ery officiating. Visitation will be held the hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.