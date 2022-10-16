ST. PAUL, Minn. — Norma “Jeane” Thorne, age 88, of St. Paul, Minn., passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022. She was born on May 25, 1934, to Norbert John (Norm) and Winifred Schaefer of La Crosse, Wis., and graduated from Logan High School in 1952. She founded “Jeane Thorne Temporary Services” in 1969. Jeane is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John. She is survived by her children: Debbie, Diana, and Rick; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Richard; cousins; nieces and nephews. Complete obituary in the St. Paul Pioneer Press.