Norma Joann Thiele, 91, of Holmen, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, October 10th, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Olivet Beacon of Light Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St La Crosse, WI 54603.

Norma’s full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com