Norma was born Nov. 9, 1922, to Ralph and Ann Templeman in Calvin, Okla. She died Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
When small, her family settled in El Dorado, Ark. After being diagnosed with bladder cancer, she moved to La Crosse in 2010, to be near her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Eileen Daily. She rooted for the Packers, except when they played the Cowboys and the Brewers, except when they played the Braves.
Norma loved God, her church family, grandsons, John and Josh, great-granddaughters, Skylar and Lydia. She loved Arkansas, her years working in surgery, her cats, crossword puzzles, watching The Young and the Restless, Jeopardy and The Wheel. She loved giving candy to little kids. She loved purple-hulled peas, fried okra, liver and onions, and salt. Grandson, Josh once asked her if she wanted some food with her salt.
Norma said people up here “don’t know how to do fish. “ We figured out that she liked batter more than fish.
When Norma lived in Arkansas, grandson, John, once remarked, “People in Grandma’s town sort of talk with curves in their words.” Norma had a colorful way of speaking. “There’s more than one way to kill a cat than choke him to death with butter. “ “Even the drab colors God’s made beautiful.” “There’s no wind today-the flag’s hugging the pole.” “The fog looks like meringue that hasn’t been whipped long enough.” Once, when we passed hundreds of motorcycles she said they were, “Thicken ticks on a dog.” She once described the moon as looking like a #3 wash tub. She described her yard as full of birds with sun rays bumping into each other.
Norma was a good sport. During Christmas visits our 100-pound Labrador dragged her down the street on her belly, our boys exposed her to head lice, her foot got broken when she went with Bill to chop firewood, and she fell asleep in the Minneapolis airport and missed her flight. She took the disasters in stride.
As Norma lay dying, Eileen prayed. “Lord, get ready. She loves to talk!” Norma loved to tell stories. Some were true.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Onalaska Church of Christ, 1415 Well Street. Pastor Gordon Clary will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials should be given to the Gundersen Medical Foundation. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.