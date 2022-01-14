Norma Lynne Schachtely

TOMAH—Norma Lynne Schachtely, age 77, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 4, 2022. She was born February 11, 1944, to Gene and Lauretta (Starry) McDoniels. Norma worked as a nurse’s aide for over 25 years. Following her time working at the VA hospital, she was a teacher’s aid and volunteered at the Tomah Library.

Over 77 years of a life well lived, Norma was a gift to those who knew her. Adored by her family, she was mom, (great) grandma, sister and spouse. She was also a dear friend who cared deeply in service for those whose lives she touched. She shared a lifelong passion for reading, a love of music, and a spirit for exploration that led to many family trips and adventures. We will remember her friendship and service, her wisdom and wit, her humor and contagious laugh. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

She is survived by her children: Kim (Kerwin) Greeno, Janine (Marty) Lovekamp and Alan (Katrina) Schachtely; grandchildren: Greg (Candi), Kirsten (Derek), Claire (Josh), Nina (Matthew) and Kody (Sarah); great-grandchildren: Bethany, Emmalyn, Killian, Skylar, Monte and Bjorn; siblings: Verne McDoniels and Lee (Linda) McDoniels; and many other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom and her son, Matthew.

A Celebration of Norma’s Life will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, 3:00 p.m., at the Bible Evangelical Free Church in Tomah. Pastor Tim Erickson will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. (The family asks that bright colors be worn.) In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Norma’s memory to “Friends of the Tomah Public Library” or The National Wildlife Federation (www.nwf.org). The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.