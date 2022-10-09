GALESBURG, Ill. — Norma M. Cunningham, 94, of Galesburg died Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

She was born in Monmouth, Ill., July 30, 1928, the daughter of Irvin D. and Gladys Swanson Munson.

She married Russell R. Cunningham in Galesburg June 18, 1949. He died November 4, 2013.

She is survived by one son, Rusty (Gail), Holmen, Wis.; one grandson, Dr. Corey (Lauren) Cunningham, Austin, Texas; and one brother, Jack (Sandra), Galesburg.

She attended the University of Illinois. She was a journalist, and was employed by the Peoria Journal Star and the Galesburg Register-Mail, where she retired as associate editor in 1994.

Cremation rites were accorded. Visitation will be 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services of Galesburg. Memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Mary Runge officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Galesburg Community Foundation or Carl Sandburg College Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.