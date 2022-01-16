LA CROSSE — Norma Ruth Olson, was born January 12, 1917, and passed away on January 10, 2022, 2 days prior to her 105th birthday. Norma was born in Crawford County to Sever and Rhena Brudos and was one of five children. She was baptized and confirmed at Freeman Lutheran Church. Norma graduated from Viroqua High School in 1935, and completed training at Vernon County Normal School. She taught school for five years in the Freeman Township. On July 6, 1940, she married Obert Olson and together they farmed at their home on the De Soto Ridge. Obert and Norma had four children: Gary, David, Lorraine, and Richard. Throughout her life, Norma had a variety of jobs away from the farm. She returned briefly to teaching, worked as a cook, and provided childcare. She enjoyed part-time work at the Lansing Button Factory until her 90th birthday. Norma moved to Maplewood Assisted Living in April of 2008, and more recently resided at Bethel Oaks Memory Care.

Norma was active in the life of De Soto Lutheran Church after joining in 1940, singing in the choir, altar guild, Circle, WELCA, quilting for LWR, and as a Sunday School Teacher. She participated in a variety of local community activities including serving on the De Soto School Board, a 4-H Leader, Homemakers Club, and Young-at-Heart Senior Citizens. On the farm, she had a large garden and was known as a good cook and pie maker.

Norma is survived by her children: Gary (Nancy) of Blair, WI, David of De Soto, WI, Lorraine (Robert) Isbell of Jacksonville, FL, and Richard (Rita) of Fitchburg, WI; nine grandchildren: Jennifer (Stephen) Metzen, Andrew (Katie) Olson, Sarah (Ryan) Nelson, John (Lucy) Olson, Christopher (Connie) Isbell, Eric Isbell, Shana (Tim) Sanger, Benjamin (Lacey) Olson, and Emily (Kevin) Rynne; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Lee; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Obert Olson (1990); siblings: Silas Brudos, Archie Brudos, and Marie Bean; daughter-in-law, Patricia Olson; nephew, Gordon Brudos; and granddaughter, Tiyanna Hotchkiss.

A private burial service will be held for family. Details for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Blessed be the memory of Norma Ruth Olson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Oaks Memory Care or Maplewood in Viroqua, WI, or to the De Soto Lutheran Church in Norma’s memory.