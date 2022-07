LA CROSSE — Norma Schumacher, 89, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on July, 21, 2022, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.