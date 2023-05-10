LA CROSSE—Norman A. Suhr, a beloved member of the La Crosse, Wisconsin community, passed away on May 6, 2023, at the age of 90. Norman was born on July 5, 1932, to Bernard Suhr and Helen Hundt, and was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Suhr; daughter, Nadine Troia; father, Bernard Suhr; mother, Helen Hundt; and stepfather, Harvey Schrader.

Norman is survived by his sons: Jeffery Suhr (Mary Jo Schoen), and Todd Suhr (Jane Rinka); daughter, Laurie (Rich) Washburn; eight grandchildren: Jessica, Michael, Danielle, Joshua, Emily, Ben, Adam, and Katelyn and two great-grandchildren: Jaxson and Faith. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and his family meant the world to him.

During his lifetime, Norman was an active member of his community and was dedicated to supporting local organizations. He was a devout member of Mary Mother of the Church (or St. Thomas More as dad would say) and was actively involved in Aquinas High School, where he and his children attended. Norman was also active in the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, VFW, Octoberfest, Riverfest, and many other community events.

Norman’s career spanned over 50 years at Trane Company, where he worked as a manufacturing engineer. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country with honor and distinction.

Norman’s most treasured accomplishment was his marriage to the love of his life, Pat. Together they raised their children and watched their grandchildren grow into remarkable young adults. Norman’s kind heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering dedication to his family and community will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Norman A. Suhr will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mary Mother of the Church in La Crosse, WI, with Father Brian D. Konopa officiating. Entombment will be at the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum Catholic Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow. Family and friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of services. His legacy of kindness, compassion, community service and love of beer will live on through his family and the countless lives he touched during his lifetime.

In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to Mary, Mother of the Church at 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse WI 54601, or Aquinas High School at 315 11th Street South, La Crosse WI 54601. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.