WEST SALEM—Norman C. Ira, 85, West Salem, passed away at Gundersen Health System October 7, 2022.

He was born January 31, 1937, in Protivin, Iowa, to Jerome and Adella Ira. Norm grew up on the family farm near Protivin. He graduated from Rudolphinum High School in 1955. Norm attended Northwest Medical Lab School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He worked as a lab technician in Clintonville and Hillsboro, Wisconsin. Norm also painted as a side job. Many houses in Hillsboro have felt the swipe of his paint brush. He retired from Vernon Electric in Hillsboro after 22 years of service.

Norm married Jackie Robison in 1964. They had three children: Mike, Shelly, and Mark Ira. They later divorced.

Norm married Laura Berg Hohmann on May 11, 1995. His greatest joy was polka dancing with Laura. They traveled throughout the Midwest dancing at Polka festivals and making many new friends.

Norm also liked to bowl, play pool and basketball. He earned many trophies and awards. He also loved to play cards, especially Euchre. After retirement, Norm volunteered at American Red Cross blood drives, and drove for RSVP for seventeen years, logging over 10,000 hours. Many of his passengers loved and adored him for his kindness and patience.

Norm was a member of St. Teresa Kolkata (formerly St.Leo’s) Catholic Church in West Salem until his passing.

Survivors include his wife, Laura; children: Mike Ira, Shelly (Dan) Sagert, Mark (Lisa) Ira; stepchildren: Daniel (Penny) Hohmann, and Donald (Stacy) Hohmann; sister-in-law, Lyla Ira. Also, eight grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Norbert, and Uncle Martin and Aunt Hattie Frana.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch, and then burial at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hillsboro, Wisconsin.