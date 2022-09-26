Norman Charles Brady

Norman Charles Brady, 86, of rural Cashton, WI, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home. Norman was born to Roy and Grace (Schrader) Brady, in Eola, IL, July 19, 1936.

He grew up in Naperville, IL and after high school was drafted in the US Army.

Norman was a helicopter crew chief with the Army from 1956-1958, shortly after the Korean War. On March 28, 1959, he married his best friend, Loretta Grgurich at Trinity Church in Warrenville, IL.

Norman worked construction for a short time before beginning his career with Sears. He was a service technician who could fix anything and everything. One of the things on Norms bucket list was to farm. After an early retirement from Sears, he bought a farm in Cashton. He spent over 20 years farming with his old pride and joy John Deere tractor.

Norman is survived by his wife of 63 years, Loretta; brother, Jack (Robbye) Brady of Mayfield, KY, and sister, Vivian J. Rice of Payette, ID; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Allan (Jean) Brady, Austin (Marjorie) Brady, Clayton (Alice) Brady, Warren (Doris) Brady, and Wayne (Frances) Brady; sisters, Rozella (John) Dooley, and June (Charles) Antas; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Carol Grgurich; mother and father-in-law, Roy and Josephine (Matekine) Grgurich.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Moen Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.