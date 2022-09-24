CASHTOWN—Norman Charles Brady, 86, of rural Cashton, WI, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home. Norman was born to Roy and Grace (Schrader) Brady, in Eola, IL, July 19, 1936.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 1:00 p.m.at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Moen Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.