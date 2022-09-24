 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norman Charles Brady

CASHTOWN—Norman Charles Brady, 86, of rural Cashton, WI, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home. Norman was born to Roy and Grace (Schrader) Brady, in Eola, IL, July 19, 1936.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 1:00 p.m.at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Moen Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

