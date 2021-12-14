Norman F. Malzacher, 92, died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on November 9, 1929 in La Crosse to John and Caroline (Koenen) Malzacher. He married Lillian Knudtson on November 14, 1940 in St. Joseph’s Ridge. Norman enjoyed collecting old tractors.

In addition to his wife Lillian of 71 years, he is survived by four children: Patricia Malzacher, Michael (Anna) Malzacher, Sheryl (Jerry) Benish, and James (Csilla) Malzacher; sixteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Dennis Malzacher; and two brothers: Lawrence, and Donald Malzacher.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.