SAINT GEORGE, UT—Norman Jerome Potaracke, “Stormin’ Norman” at the age of 78 traveled on to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ on May 19, 2022. Norm passed away of cancer in Saint George, UT, with family at his bedside. Norm was a son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and friend to many. He held his AA friends in Saint George, UT, in high esteem in his daily life. Norm grew up on French Island, La Crosse, WI, with family (Bernard and May Potaracke and ten brothers and sisters), attended Logan High School, served in the US Army, married Diane “Debbie” Muller and raised eight children. Norman loved traveling, fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. Norm’s wishes were to travel quietly to his Lord without services—surely he will make one more visit to his favorite fishing hole in Cook Inlet, AK.