Norman K. Rowe, age 83, formerly of West Salem passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Azura Memory Care in Monroe.

A Celebration of Norman’s Life will be held from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center ( 1433 Rose St. ) in LaCrosse . A full obituary can be found at: jandtfredrickson.com.