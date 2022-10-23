SPARTA — Norman L. Kuderer, 89, of Sparta died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Rolling Hills, Sparta, Wis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sparta. There will be a luncheon in the church basement following the burial.
