 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norman L. Kuderer

Norman L. Kuderer

SPARTA — Norman L. Kuderer, 89, of Sparta died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Rolling Hills, Sparta, Wis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sparta. There will be a luncheon in the church basement following the burial.

Online Condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News