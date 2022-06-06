ANSON, CADOTT, Wis. — Norman Leland Castle, 90, of the town of Anson, Cadott, Wis., passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Lake Hallie Memory Care with family at his side in care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Norm was born on May 7, 1932, in Lincoln County, Minn., to Paul Leland and Alice Luella (Wick) Castle.

He grew up in Lyon County, Minn.; he attended and graduated from Marshall High School. Norm served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957 during the Korean War in West Palm Beach, Fla., were he met the love of his life, Justina Anderson; they were married in December 1954 in Keyser, West Virginia. Following marriage Norm was honorably discharged from the Service.

Norm worked for many years as a Tank Farm Operator in Minn., Ill., and settled in Cadott, Wis.

He enjoyed farming, buying and selling machinery, machinery auctions, trapping and collecting tractors.

Norm is survived by his wife of 68 years, Justina Lorraine Castle; son, Bryan Lee (Kimberly Sue) Castle; granddaughter, Katelyn (Robert) Clark; grandsons: Marcus Castle and Christopher Castle (Fiance Krista Feder); great-grandsons: Jackson Clark and Louis Leeland Castle; great-granddaughters: Viennah Clark and Charlotte Clark; brother, Allen (Ruth) Castle; sister, Linda (Jerry) Nussbaumer; and also by other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Leland and Alice Luella Castle; brother, Vernon (Donna) Castle; and a sister, Esther (David) Cook.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Cadott United Methodist Church 257 N. Maple St. Cadott, Wis., with Rev. George Olinske officiating.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.

