LA CROSSE — Norman R. Foss, 83, of La Crosse passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Parish, 36028 Osseo Road, Independence, Wisconsin. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave his family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.couleecremation.com.