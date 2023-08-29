LA CROSSE—Norman Ralph Hall, 88, of La Crosse, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Bethany Riverside Care Center. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com