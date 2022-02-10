BLACK RIVER FALLS—Norman Ray Hurlburt, 73, passed into his Savior’s loving arms February 4, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born February 26, 1948, to loving parents Ray and Lois Hurlburt in Black River Falls, WI.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Christian Church, N7274 US Hwy 12, Black River Falls. Pastor Craig Nelson will officiate. A visitation for friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services at 11:00 a.m. The services will be followed by a luncheon. Burial will take place in a private ceremony at a later date.