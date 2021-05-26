Norman Richard "Norm" Olson

Norm was born on June 3, 1929, to Elmer and Haldis (Garsuen) Olson in La Crosse, WI. Norm went to Central High School and after high school he spent about a year working in South Dakota. He worked at first in the meatpacking industry before getting a job as an electrician’s helper before returning to La Crosse. Norm, as a young man, went with his best friend Ronnie Krugger to a dance in La Crosse where he found the love of his life, Helen. They were married on December 20, 1948, and lived briefly in La Crosse before purchasing “the farm” on McKinley Valley Road in West Salem, WI. They lived and farmed there for over 59 years while Norm also worked at Gateway Glass for 14 years, while farming. They enjoyed many family gatherings at the farm as family was very important. After retiring from milking, Norm and Helen purchased a vacation home in Chetek, WI where they enjoyed fishing, rummage sales, Wednesday night wing dings, and Friday night fish. Ringo (their dog) even accompanied them on many of these trips. Norm moved to assisted living at Salem Terrace and then Mulder Health Care in West Salem; where he received very good care in both facilities.