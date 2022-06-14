CADOTT—Norman Siverling, 87, Cadott, passed away on Thursday night, June 9, 2022, at Beehive Memory Care, Eau Claire, and was surrounded by his family members. Norman suffered from Dementia for many years and passed away from Dementia related illness. He was born June 15, 1934, at the Chippewa Hospital to Theodore and Anna (Pecha).

Norman married Edna Stipek and farmed all his life on Pike Lake Road in Cadott for over 50 years. Norman and Edna dedicated their entire life to their family, church, and community.

Together they raised nine children: La Verne (Marcia), Kenneth, Patrick (Marge), Roxanne (Larry), Kathryn (Rick), Ronald (Sue), Bernard (Cindy), Wayne (Patti) and Duane (Mary). There are also many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and step-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings: Delmar (Charlotte) Siverling, Doris (Roland) Kulig, Raymond (Theresa) Siverling, Rosetta (Richard) Nesvacil; and brother-in-law, Duane Stipek.

Norman was Supervisor and Town Chairman for the Town of Arthur for over 52 years, Cadott School Board member for over 24 years, and belonged to many organizations like Knights of Columbus, National Farmers Organization, St. Anthony’s Church counsel, Cadott Booster Club, and many more.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Theodore and Anna; his wife, Edna; father and mother-in-law: Edward and Anna Stipek; brother-in-law, Willis Pischke; and sister-in-law, Crystal Stipek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Drywood with Father Eric Linzmaier officiating. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M.—7:30 P.M. with a 7:30 P.M. Vigil Prayer on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI. A Visitation will also be one hour prior to the Funeral Mass Friday morning at the Church.

